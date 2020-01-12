Monday letter: climate

Weather is not climate

Fred Malo’s letter in the Jan. 12 PI was spot on.

Weather is not climate. Assuming that a cold winter month discredits global warming is using a narrow set of information to discredit a very large set of data.

It is like getting into your car in the morning on the street where you live to drive to Aspen and finding only a couple of other cars moving there, making the assumption that traffic on Highway 82 will also be light.

Do you remember when we used to have a period of minus 20 degree temperatures?

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt