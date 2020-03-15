Monday letter: coronavirus check

Use digital thermometers

There is a simple way to help control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Hand-held no-touch digital thermometers work very well for checking for fevers. Point at a person’s forehead, and the algorithm calculates the body temperature. $150 to $250.

If I were running a restaurant, store or school, I would scan every customer and worker coming in the door. Not only would you protect people in your business, but potential carriers would be identified. The airport could check people coming and going. This could save lives.

Patrick Hunter

Carbondale