Monday letter: Glenwood’s Community Garden

Growing Glenwood

Visiting, growing and volunteering at the Community Garden on Wulfson is an opportunity to care for yourself while caring for the Earth and others. It’s a chance to experience the many joys of working with nature to produce nutritious, delicious local food. A great place to learn from others, build skills and build community, the garden welcomes all.

Working alongside Karen, the garden diva, you get ideas for seed saving, mulching, when to harvest and what to grow. She is also full of stories of gardening tips and local history.

The upper section of the garden is currently used to compost larger plant waste, but has potential for fruit trees and other perennials.

With good planning it could be a destination showcase for creating places for people, plants and pollinators to share space and contribute to the regeneration of healthy soil, plants and gathering places.

Rebecca Winchester

Glenwood Springs