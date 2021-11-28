Monday letter: ice rink contributes to climate change
Consider climate impacts of ice
The Glenwood ice rink is closed for repairs. I wonder if there has been an analysis on the production of greenhouse gas emissions from the rink operation.
It is hard for many to believe, but the world has a “climate emergency.” It is one thing to play hockey on a frozen pond or on a flooded level field left to freeze. That was done for years in Snowmass Village and even in Carbondale. That is harder to do now with warmer winter temperatures. Ironically?
Is ice skating for a few people now more important than a livable future for the kids?
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale
