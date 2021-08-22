Monday letter: Independence Pass closure
Trust the lies
Thanks for the investigation, exposure and reporting by Scott Condon on the Independence Pass closure for false reasons. It occurs to me that telling lies for the perceived greater good is becoming more and more pervasive in our society.
My skeptical nature is only encouraged when the deceit propagated by “trusted partners” is exposed.
On a more practical point, maybe the “trusted partners” can convey to the navigation map providers the fact that Sunny Acres Road is not a continuous street connecting to Cedar Crest Drive in Glenwood Springs.
I’ve tried to convey this message but my lack of status as a “trusted partner” has failed to produce results.
Ray Schmahl
Glenwood Springs
