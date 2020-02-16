Monday letter: primary

Presidential primary is March 3 – make your vote count

Ballots are in the mail. Remember if you get two ballots you can vote only one. If you vote two ballots, neither will be counted. If you want to vote in person you can do so at various voting sites throughout the county. Find this information on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website.

Use your smartphone and send the text “CO” to 2Vote (28683) for links to election information and voter registration from the Secretary of State’s office.

Consider if you are voting the Democratic ballot that some candidates listed have suspended their campaigns. So do that research. Also note the Secretary of State has announced: “Votes cast for Michael Bennet and John K. Delaney in the Democratic presidential primary election will not be counted. The Bennet and Delaney campaigns have submitted withdrawal forms to our office.”

Joyce L. Jenkins

Glenwood Springs