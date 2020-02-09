Monday letter: state of the union

The rally of the union

So focused was Donald Trump on the delivery of his staffer’s prepared speech and the chants of his followers at the rally, aka “State of the Union Message” to the nation, that the president of the United States (the one who did not earn the majority of the popular vote in the election) could not acknowledge the vice president nor Nancy Pelosi, third in line for the presidency … those seated behind him on the podium. He did not even have the decency to shake the hand offered to him prior to his presentation. The chants continued until I thought the traditional football “wave” might begin.

Had the presentation been restricted to the actual, true and fact-based assertions of the successes of the nation during the past year under his direction, we would have endured a much shorter presentation. The recognition of individuals of note should be part of his re-election rally programing, not part of a report to all American citizens of our nation’s status and condition.

The inaccuracies of the statements made by Trump in his speech to the nation are being fact checked now, and many of us are paying more attention than usual due to the notice given us by Rep. Pelosi when her action (tearing up the factually inaccurate written report, after its presentation) was noted.

As a high school English teacher, I read and directed and evaluated the research and writing skills of many students. As a local, state and national school board member, I reviewed the quality of the research and writing skills of our local, state and national students and of their teachers. Donald Trump and his writing staff would never have passed the test.

It is now up to us, the voters, to review the facts, review the lies, review the inaccuracies, review the abhorrent language and insults to those with whom Trump disagrees, review the cost and unacceptable behavior of this individual as he moves toward his proposed re-election, and to find a national leader (and senators and representatives) who knows and understands the basis of our democracy and the tender, loving care our nation and our world need if we are to protect our democracy and our freedoms and our dedication to world peace and cooperation and protection and preservation of our planet.

Find ways to participate, become informed and vote.

Dorothea Farris

Crystal Valley