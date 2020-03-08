Monday letter: voter fraud | PostIndependent.com

Monday letter: voter fraud

Opinion | March 8, 2020

California ripe for voter fraud

The phrase, “there is no evidence of …” is used by guilty people as a defense. As in there’s no evidence of voter fraud. Of course there can be no evidence without an investigation.

In California there is no requirement of a SSN on the ballot. How many illegal alien votes will the Dems procure in November?

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Letter To The Editor
See more