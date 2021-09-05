Monday letter: West Glenwood development

Don’t pass on West Glenwood opportunity

I am writing to support the annexation and development of the West Glenwood parcel currently owned by the Diemoz family and under consideration by the city for annexation and development. While this parcel has long been referred to as “The Pasture,” it has at best pastured a few horses, hardly a valuable use for such a property.

And to continue to believe that it will stay as an open field is not realistic. It will be developed, and the opportunity to develop it in conjunction with the redevelopment of the Glenwood Springs Mall is too much of an opportunity to pass up.

When I was on City Council, we had the opportunity to annex and allow development of what is now called Four Mile Ranch, a property that was already platted with roads and utilities for 40 2-acre homes. The proposal would have allowed about 120 “smaller” homes on quarter-acre lots. It was decried as “too dense,” and the annexation failed.

Now, the homes that are there are out of reach of most people employed in Glenwood Springs.

This project complies with the goals of the Comprehensive Plan and helps to supply lower-cost housing for people that work in the valley. Like it or not, the days of $300,000 single family homes on a quarter-acre lot in Glenwood Springs are gone forever. And unless the residents of Glenwood Springs are willing to tax themselves (not someone else), low-cost housing will not be constructed.

It is not just the “greedy developers” that result in higher costs for the housing. The cost of all of the carpenters, electricians, plumbers and other trades have increased, as they also need to make enough to live in the area. There is also the cost of the impact fees to all the associated government entities, and the road improvements that must be factored in, as well as the planning and engineering costs just to get to the point of considering this application.

This parcel represents the last bit of undeveloped land of any size within Glenwood Springs. Annex it and work with the developers on a solution that works for all.

David Merritt

Glenwood Springs