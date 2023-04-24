Monday letters: Another Thompson Divide threat, light racing, Safeway redevelopment, satellite dish, GAB roundabout thoughts

Protect Thompson Divide From all energy development

For many years our local, state and federal representatives have been actively engaged in protecting the Thompson Divide from energy development and mineral extraction. We are close to achieving the goal of preserving this pristine area for future generations by withdrawing over 200,000 acres of public lands between the Roaring Fork and North Fork Valleys from oil and gas leasing and development.

But more protections for this invaluable and irreplaceable resource are needed. The Biden Administration is currently stripping away environmental regulations on our pristine western lands to fast track solar and wind energy production, powerlines, roads and related infrastructure. These massive industrial energy facilities pose a similar threat to our fragile western landscapes. To fully protect the Thompson Divide, our government leaders must expand its protections to prohibit all forms of industrial energy extraction and development including so-called green energy projects.

The Thompson Divide is no place for acres upon acres of industrial solar panels, massive wind turbines and ugly powerlines. We must insist that our local, state, and federal representatives expand the protections for Thompson Divide to ensure that all forms of industrial energy development, including green energy projects, are withdrawn permanently from this wild and unspoiled area.

Roni Olsen, Glenwood Springs

Stop light racing

If we adopt this driving strategy, we’ll get lots of practice. Between

Glenwood Springs and Aspen, there are over 39 traffic lights. Who knew?

Experience teaches us that these lights are not timed to “green light” motorists who speed.

Stop light racers will reduce their fuel efficiency, burn up more cash, impact the life of their brakes and then be laughed at by other motorists at the next red light.

Next time out, consider driving with the “flow” the benefits might be astounding for everyone.

Diane Reynold, committee member Take A Minute/Slow Down in Town, Glenwood Springs

Re: Safeway redevelopment

I lament our wasteful, throw away society. A perfectly good structure will be demolished. Can it not be repurposed and integrated into something new?

European countries reuse buildings that are 400 years old. I see this type of demolition everywhere, unfortunately. I agree that we totally need another grocery store.

It’s ridiculous that little City Market is servicing the whole lower valley. Meanwhile, with Grand Avenue gridlocked out of control, can you imagine dumping vehicles from 187 units and 15K of commercial onto that street?

Oh, I know. A roundabout. I hope someone will be doing the thinking.

Ken Fry, Glenwood Springs

Satellite dish explained

If anyone is wondering about the purpose of the huge satellite dish at 1560 E. 16th St. in Rifle, it is a HughesNet satellite internet dish which allows HughesNet subscribers to access the internet.

Whenever a subscriber requests information from the internet, the data from that request is uploaded to a satellite from the small dish on the residence. The satellite then beams that request to the satellite internet dish on 16th Street, called a Network Operations Center. The NOC then taps into the internet backbone, gathers the information you requested, and sends it back to you.

All of this process happens in a fraction of a second.

Jim Bell, Rifle

Interchange suggestions

I recently spent a few days in Glenwood Springs and experienced the modern Grand Avenue Bridge (GAB to locals). I well remember the tired old bridge and marvel at this great improvement. The pedestrian walkway is great, too!

Returning northbound to LaQuinta Inn I feel that a traffic improvement would help. After a trip across the GAB I realized that it is critical to be in the right lane if you aren’t headed to I-70! I was unable to safely merge to the right and had to continue towards the eastbound I-70 on ramp and made an (illegal?) U-turn to get back to my destination.

Wondering how I had gotten into the wrong lane, I studied the signage on the next return to lodging. I did see overhead arrows, signs that seem pretty clear. I believe the fairly complicated small rotary and turns to West Glenwood were likely the best engineering could create, but frankly, they are tricky!

What would greatly help a visitor would be actual highway indicators on the roads as one sees on I-70 and I-25 that alert the driver to the purpose of the lane — they are blue and red and would say I-70 in this case. Several would be useful so you don’t realize after you cross GAB that you messed up and with heavy traffic you can’t easily move over.

I don’t know if DOT would permit this and I appreciate that they would require yearly repainting, but I can’t believe there aren’t more accidents when motorists find themselves in the wrong lane and try to merge to the right.

Since tourism seems an important part of Glenwood Springs I think this added guidance would be a big help.

Harland Ranney, Fort Collins