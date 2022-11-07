Monday letters: Catching up on some non-endorsement reader perspectives

Coward among us

First of all, I would like to thank the Post Independent for posting letters from our community, especially regarding the upcoming election. It’s been enlightening to read all the different viewpoints, and being able to agree to disagree.

I have a conservative viewpoint and have posted a few letters in the past two months, which the PI has been gracious to publish. As all posts published, the sender must publish their name along with the post.

About three weeks ago, I received an envelope with a return address of Lauren Boebert and her Washington, D.C. address in the upper left corner. I opened it to find a very nasty four-page letter about my political views. The letter was full of F this and F you’s. The letter was not signed. The coward who sent this to me pretended to be Lauren Boebert and failed to sign his real name. I pretty much just blew it off.

A few days ago, I received a very disturbing envelope in the mail. It had the sender’s name in the upper left-hand corner of the envelope as mine. But the envelope was addressed to a person I do not know, and I did not send this. I believe this person had also written a conservative letter to our local paper as well. Fortunately, this coward had put the wrong address on it, and it was returned to sender as undeliverable. I opened the envelope and it was addressed to Chris. The coward had again written a scathing letter attacking this person, but at the end the coward typed my name.

I am very concerned that some of you may have received similar letters. Please be aware that I have not sent any of these out. If you receive something like this, please turn it over to the Postal Inspector, Jeff Cheney our District Attorney, our Sheriff Lou Vallario, and your local police department as I have done. There are a number of laws that have been broken, including defamation of character.

The Greek philosopher Plato said, “If you do not take an interest in the affairs of your government, then you are doomed to live under the rule of fools.”

I am faithful that Colorado will have a fair and honest election, and appreciate all of the volunteers that will be participating to make this so. Voting in this election has never been more important.

John Harcourt, New Castle

5Point Rifle thanks

I would like to extend our gratitude to everyone who came to our first film screening in Rifle at the Ute Theater on October 22. We were so thrilled to be joined by special guests and offer a fully bilingual program to serve the whole community. We also loved supporting young outdoor enthusiasts with the proceeds from our gear giveaway going to the Rifle Middle School Mountain Bike Club.

A huge thanks to Alpine Bank, Garfield County and the Board of County Commissioners, and the New Ute Theater Society for their support of this program.

We can’t wait to do it again next year!

Luis Yllanes, Executive Director

5Point Adventure Film Festival, Carbondale

Re: ‘Better things to pray for’

With thanks to Laurie Raymond for expressing her views in an Oct. 28, 2022, Letter to the Editor, https://www.postindependent.com/opinion/friday-letters-4/ we respond below.

If coming to the sidewalk doesn’t work for you, I encourage you to contact me through the 40 Days for Life website. We extended this invitation with a letter to the Post Independent editor, https://www.postindependent.com/opinion/monday-letters-city-manager-search-rifle-development-unemployment-pro-life-rally-and-more/ in the spirit of love, peace and civility. Maybe you missed it.

We thank God that about a dozen pro-choice individuals did come and have talked with us about the issue. I think they would agree we are not the disingenuous, sanctimonious rights-deniers you make us out to be. To my knowledge, no opinions on either side of the issue were changed by the dialogue, but each side got a better understanding of the other’s points of view. I know I have. Your letter adds to my understanding as well. There is a lot in it I agree with.

Republicans, Democrats, people of faith, atheists and individuals who fit none of these classifications all participate. Perhaps we will be back in 2023.

Michael Kaddatz, campaign leader, Glenwood 40 Days for Life

Eagle

Elitist school district policies

What follows is not a warning to those struggling with gender identity issues, but to those in power supporting these policies and “toolkits.”

As the Re-1 school board voted unanimously on its LGBTQ resolution: “The (board) agrees that should any student, staff or community members feel less than full membership in our community, it would be a failure to live up to our district’s mission and values.”

Humility is having a modest view of one’s own importance, intelligence and ability, which is not a common trait among elitists, especially in politics and academia. Worse is when pride is mixed with self-righteousness as this combination creates a person not only incapable of accepting that they might be wrong, but also that those who oppose or question their position are inherently evil, bigoted, or mean.

It is my belief that this is the philosophical and psychological foundation gripping our community leadership in its encouragement of children to re-examine their sexuality (or as they so misleadingly message it, being “inclusive”). Behind the veil of inclusivity and caring, are people operating with unhinged pride and arrogance. We have adults who are supporting what they fanatically believe is right because they lack the humility and intellectual courage to question what is so obviously flawed. Even the NHS in England recently came out with a “strong discouragement of social gender transition” and even went so far as to recommend therapy for children with gender dysphoria. Adults in our community believe they are helping these students by pushing them to “be their true selves” with little to no thought about the long term, irreversible consequences which the NHS is now warning against.

This is not about the children. This is about the adults who are blind to their dangerous hypocrisy. Either children are mature enough to make life-altering decisions or not. If you think a minor is mentally capable of making life-altering decisions like changing their biological gender, then surely smoking a cigarette should be allowed at our local schools.

Thomas Mises, Carbondale

Honor women in ski run names

The Aspen Skiing Co. is asking for suggestions for trail names in the new Pandora’s area on Aspen Mountain. I have a suggestion: Name the trails after women who have had an impact historically on Aspen, whether as community leaders, prominent skiers/snowboarders, or past leaders of Skico.

A review of trail maps of all four mountains here reveals just four trails named after women: Ruthie’s Run and Gretl’s on Aspen Mountain, and Suzi Q and Scarlett’s on Aspen Highlands. (Naked Lady on Snowmass doesn’t count.)

Little Nell on Aspen Mountain could, perhaps with some disrepute, be counted as a fifth. According to the history posted on the Little Nell Hotel website, an inspired miner from the 1880s named his mining claim Little Nell as a way of expressing his ardent passions for “a certain lady of the night.”

Meanwhile, there are upwards of 30 trails named after men. The naming rights for two of those, Gene Reardon’s and Adam’s Avenue, were literally sold to the highest bidder. So how about it SkiCo? Can you find a way to give some of the amazing women in Aspen’s history their due by naming trails in their honor?

Allyn Harvey, Carbondale

TRUU auction thanks

The Two Rivers Unitarian Universalists want to recognize the support for “community” that was evident at the Annual Auction of the Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist gathering recently at Carbondale’s Third Street Center.

After a COVID interruption last year, the annual auction event returned when friends, neighbors, and visitors met for food, entertainment, music, and an assortment of auction items.

The evening was filled with conversation, good food, music, laughter and support. The successful event was evidence of the strength and resilience of our population.

Unitarian Universalists are a people of theological, spiritual, and philosophical diversity. We believe in the interdependent web of life, and as part of that, we support local businesses and social juistice campaigns to support our beloved community! Our annual auction returned, and we appreciate your support.

Dorothea Farris, TRUU board member, Carbondale

Dangerous soliciting

The solicitors for medical money are causing a distracting and dangerous situation at the intersection of Highways 133 and 82. Complaints to the Carbondale Police and the Garfield County Sherriff’s Department have been numerous, but neither are able to legally act as the intersection is public property.

People who solicit, whether under false pretenses or not, are allowed to be there. Unfortunately, this also means they are allowed to wave large signs, often en masse, while putting drivers and themselves in danger. Traffic is getting more congested by the day, adding to the distraction.

I have tried to be empathetic, but I think we need to look at the situation. These are not homeless people who lack shelter, food or clean clothes. They appear to have all the amenities a modern society entails, including cell phones. They clearly have employment, or families with employment, and if they do not, they certainly aren’t willing to work. Every business seems to need workers.

Medical care cannot be legally denied to anyone, even if they are here illegally, and if they are vying for care that is not available, many jobs provide family insurance. We all know that care can be expensive, but they can tap county, state and federal funds for aide. Many of us also donate to nonprofits that provide services.

I would rather we allow homeless people to sit at the light; they truly need our help and empathy. They are the disenfranchised, the ex-soldiers, the mentally ill and the ones fighting addiction. They do not have shelter, food, clean clothes or cell phones.

I believe we need to direct these current solicitors elsewhere, but that can only happen if we stop giving them money. They can seek funding that is more appropriate in a system that is set up for their needs. There are many services available for them in both English and Spanish. Above all, they can stop putting their fellow citizens at risk.

Denise Moss, Carbondale

Bear decision wrong

In response to John Korrie 10/19 letter, we couldn’t agree more! We have supported Schneegas Rehab center for a long time.

Did anyone think to call them before killing four bear cubs?

We feel badly for the mother bear too since she was only trying to feed her family. But we totally believe that the cubs could have been saved and rehabbed. We would gladly pay the cost to transport and/or pick up some of the expense involved as well as many others in the community.

Shame on CPW for acting so quickly and irresponsibly in his matter!

Holly and Rich Glasier, Carbondale

Speak up, reach out

I just wanted to say thank you to Speak Up Reach Out for bringing “This is My Brave — The Show” to the Riverwalk Theater recently.

The performances were heartfelt and passionate. We cried, we laughed and we were inspired. As a survivor of suicide loss, I am a strong believer that vocalizing our struggles certainly outweighs the alternatives. I concur with the sentiment that storytelling can save lives.

There are so many people involved in this project, but I want to give a special shout-out to Erin, Travis, Kyle, Karie, Dani, Alex, Sherry, Sean, Myki, Sarah and Chris! You are brave. You are strong. You are mighty. Bravo! Keep going. Tomorrow needs you!

Kari Meskin, Silt

Calling out Aspen

Aspen Green 100? Not!

I read with massive disbelief that Aspen was “awarded” the position of one of the “Top 100 Green.” Are you kidding me?

A typical home (I say “home”) consists of seven-plus boilers to heat their sidewalks and square footage. The airport needs expansion. This is such a massive amount of bull-sheet. I just cannot believe what I am reading.

Aspen also sponsored a world climate meeting last month. Why — seriously why — wasn’t this a virtual meeting with a carbon footprint so much smaller than the flights in and out of “The Green City.”

I am disgusted. Not buying it. And, calling it out.

Dave Heyliger, Glenwood Springs

Land designations just the start

All of us can be grateful for President Biden’s first designation of a new Camp Hale/Continental Divide National Monument. Protecting roughly 54,000 acres for posterity is important for our pressured public lands, wildlife habitats, and watersheds.

Now we must turn our attention to how the National Monument will be managed.

We need a plan that restores where the troops trained, and protects them from damaging behavior. Proper funding will help the Forest Service upgrade the eroded interpretive signs, repair roads, maintain trails, and safeguard artifacts.

Wildlife habitat and migration corridors within the Monument can be enhanced and safeguarded so our wildlife populations remain healthy and thriving. We all benefit when all of nature’s inhabitants are provided healthy habitats upon which we inescapably depend.

Veterans’ groups should have a voice in the planning so that the Monument can continue to honor those in the 10th Mountain Division who fought bravely during WWII.

We must look forward to seeing the native Ute tribes welcomed to participate in the understanding, planning and ongoing management of their historic home range. We can all benefit from the wisdom they have gained from the centuries of caring for these spectacular landscapes. The native people, who have lived in harmony with these natural resources throughout history, can offer us great knowledge and insight and must have a seat at the table to share their cultural intelligence and outlook.

The President also gave a two-year reprieve to the Thompson Divide area from further oil and gas leasing. This offers a small window to work towards prohibiting all new oil and gas leases into the future. I look forward to having this momentary pause expanded to a longer and more permanent protection of this vulnerable natural resource.

Thank you to Wilderness Workshop and all the many environmental groups, citizens and elected officials, from Governor Polis and Senator Bennet to our County Commissioners, who helped bring about the creation of the National Monument.

Ted Behar, Carbondale