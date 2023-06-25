Monday letters: Conservative counterpoint, Strawberry Days and Sayre Park, supporting civil liberties

Point, counterpoint

You have a Dems column but no room for a conservative counterpoint? Debbie gets space to regurgitate vacuous liberal talking points but no room for (my) letters that mirror the conservative views held by the majority of your readers?

The PI must be part of the mainstream liberal lapdog media, too.

And silly me — thought you folks were fair and balanced.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle

Supporting return to Sayre Park

Melissa Waters, June 23 letter to the editor in the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, “Move Strawberry Days back to Sayre Park,” is absolutely correct. Yes, Strawberry Days needs to return to Sayre Park, its original location for untold decades of the past.

Floyd Joseph Diemoz

Glenwood Springs

Principles over party

Poor Mr. Gluckman. He, like many others who consider cable news gospel and liberal politicians/bureaucrats modern-day saints, associates questioning with MAGA. Here is an example of a principled perspective: if “Republicans” in 2003 called for the indefinite detention of liberals for questioning the war in Iraq, I would side with liberals. If someone like Mr. Hunter called for the indefinite detention of people who were not vaccinated (whether MAGA, Dem, hippy, etc) I would side with the unvaccinated. Civil liberties are more important than any party.

The sad reality in America is we cannot debate on principles anymore because we are too vested in political parties. Donald Trump abused the office of President in shutting down the economy in 2020. Joe Biden continues to abuse his power, especially in protecting his son. George W. Bush and Obama abused executive power more than both of them.

I choose principles over party. I choose questioning over blind trust in flawed humans.

Interesting side note, and probably a complete coincidence: it took two weeks for my initial response to Mr. Hunter to be published, but Mr. Gluckman’s response to me made it into the very next issue.

Chase McWhorter

Carbondale