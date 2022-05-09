Monday letters: CORE Act, GOP primary, Young Eagles thanks, Holy Cross board election

Support CORE Act

Please call, write or email your representatives in support of Colorado’s CORE Act. This act is wholly written by and for the residents of Colorado. We have joined together to put forth our own legislation for protection of our wilderness.

This is not a partisan publicity stunt or paid for by lobbyists. It is a handcrafted request from the people of this state and should be upheld as written. Any politician from Colorado who opposes this bill is not representing their constituents and is pandering to donors and corporate interests. This is a very well thought out act. Everything it contains is the result of years of bipartisan work from several different conservation views.

We have support of environmentalists, farmers, hunters, fishers, veterans and nature lovers of all sorts who value each area and have worked diligently to craft this act. Each of us putting our differences aside to join together for the good of our shared interests in the benefit of protection of these areas.

Please help us keep our wilderness wild for every generation to enjoy. This is very important to us as a community. It’s a wonderful example as to how people who are on both sides of the aisle can put down our differences as to do the right thing for the sake of doing the right thing.

America needs more of this. Please help to bring our efforts to fruition, mostly as a way to strengthen our communities with a bipartisan victory as a way to heal from this great divide we are suffering from. Thank you for your time and consideration of this most important issue.

Megan Jewell

Rifle

Declare for Coram

A week ago, I submitted a letter to the editor encouraging disgruntled Democrats in Congressional District 3 to change their party affiliation to “unaffiliated” and request a ballot for the Republican primary in June, and to vote for Marina Zimmerman. Marina is concerned that she’d be splitting the vote with Don Coram who is also running in the Republican primary to unseat Lauren Boebert. After a lengthy conversation with her, I’ll echo her sentiment and say instead to change that party affiliation and vote for Don Coram.

Don is likewise a conservative politician, with some positions I will disagree with, but one of his primary concerns is getting politics back to some semblance of normalcy and respect. He is already experienced in the ins and outs of lawmaking, having six years experience in the Colorado House and five in the Colorado Senate. He has the respect of his fellow lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Colorado, and understands that compromise is a necessity for effective legislating. On a personal note, as a retired vocational teacher, I applaud Don’s support and leadership at the Delta-Montrose Vocational Center, a top notch vocational facility that has helped hundreds of students move on to secure, well paying careers.

Changing your party affiliation and requesting the appropriate primary ballot is three-minute simple. Visit http://www.coloradosos.gov/voter/pages/pub/home.xhtml . It is self explanatory. While I would prefer a representative who leans more liberal, I also would like to see respect and dignity returned to our politics.

Lauren Boebert has demonstrated little regard for those attributes, preferring to grandstand and oppose pretty much any and all reasonable legislation. Let’s get respect and civility back into politics. Vote for Don Coram for representative in the Republican primary.

Bob Shettel

Glenwood Springs

Young Eagles thanks

I wanted to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who helped at the Young Eagles Rally Day at the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport on April 30, 2022. Thank you to all the volunteers who came from so many different places. Thanks to the Rotary Clubs of both Glenwood Springs and Carbondale, and Classic Medial Air and Care Flight for joining us. I appreciate all the pilots that donated their time, their aircrafts, and their fuel to inspire today’s youth in aviation.

Thank you to the EAA and the EAA Chapter 1373 out of Delta, we could not have done this day without your help! To Village Inn for the pancake batter and the Friends of the Glenwood Springs Airport for sponsoring the breakfast.

To the JROTC cadets for one last Oorah assisting us, even on your prom night, we will be sad to see your program go. Thanks again to all who joined us creating those flying memories and possibly the start of an aviation career.

Meredith Fox

Glenwood Springs

Quinton for Holy Cross board

I am supporting Adam Quinton for re-election to the Holy Cross Energy Board.

Adam has been a member of the board since 2020, and he brings his extensive experience in the investment world to his role as Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee of the Board.

In that role he has garnered a reputation as a diligent protector of member pocketbooks, as Holy Cross Energy advances towards its goal of safe, reliable, affordable and, by 2030, 100% clean electric service.

Adam is dedicated to accelerating solar and battery storage deployment to enhance system resilience, create jobs and help fight climate change. He also supports modernizing member bills to offer more choices, flexibility and opportunities for savings.

Please join me in voting to keep Adam on the Holy Cross Board.

Alan Danson

Vail