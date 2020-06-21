Monday letters: Council priorities, harmony, Blake gate, Tipton

Council ethics document is a waste of time

Editor’s note: An exception was made for the length of this letter. Anyone interested in responding is encouraged to submit their piece to Editor Peter Baumann at pbaumann@postindependent.com. Responses will be provided the same amount of space.

I listened to a meeting of the City Council on June 10 regarding the “ethics document” being considered and reported in the Monday Glenwood Springs Post Independent article.

I do not know what the back story to this effort is. I have been to many, many council meetings over many years and have not seen poor behavior from the public or the council. I do not know what they do to each other behind the scenes. Evidently I do not want to know after seeing this.

For me, this document builds potholes to push people/councilors into when they have a dissenting thought and dare communicate them. There is an agreement portion of the document on taking the oath of office councilors are asked to agree with that can be used later to ask/require a councilor resignation.

This is a bully document. We do not need lockstep agreement on this or any government organization. What are the council’s goals? To take time and effort that equals money and priorities to expand the Golden Rule into nine plus pages is not a needed or efficient use of resources.

Six of you perceive yourselves as more important than any citizen or community voice — or anyone who dares to disagree. Problem is that’s not OK and does not work for Glenwood Springs.

The following is a partial list of where your time and effort could be positively directed instead of this waste of time.

• Streets are all paved and we have no potholes. Traffic is managed and there are no long waits to access throughways at any time of the day. Including the timing of the stoplights throughout the city.

• Failing infrastructure is repaired and replaced.

• No COVID here because of proactive measures and all businesses have been rescued, all residents have rent and mortgages secured.

• Utilities have been assessed and citizens are being charged a reasonable payment. This includes monitoring cable TV charges.

• Day cares are provided at a reasonable rate so parents can know children are safe when they go to work.

• All Glenwood residents who want and need to work are able to do so in safe and healthy work environments.

• Recycling is effective and making money both now and in the extended future. We are proactively planning for climate change here.

• There is an active and evolving plan to communicate with citizens of Glenwood Springs and the City Council that is effective and engaging citizens in the process of government. The voice of community members is solicited, valued, honored and heard. Perhaps we see you at times you are not asking for a vote.

• Parks are maintained well, inviting and safe.

• Tax dollars are being spent with citizen needs the first priority and tourist needs further down the priority list.

• Speed limits are enforced in the city so it is safe to use the streets for people, their children, their pets, bikers and vehicles.

• There is an active plan being implemented to provide reasonable housing for those who just work a regular job or have lived here for many years and do not want to get pushed out to another community because they either cannot afford housing or they cannot maintain housing. $2,000+ for a one bedroom is not reasonable.

• Senior housing including assisted living and long-term care is being added to the inadequate inventory of this type of housing.

• There are no Glenwood residents who are hungry.

• There is a plan for homeless people that is humanitarian and works to solve the foundational problems that lead to homelessness.

• There is a communitywide volunteer program that assures that senior and disabled citizens get help they need regarding food, finances, shelter, and companionship.

• Nonprofits that assist community members have city support to assist in meeting vital needs.

• Citizens should be enlisted to participate in community building and plans and not expensive in-town or out of town “consultants” who negate that those of us who live here are more aware of what needs to be done than the “consultants” are. Stakeholders and consultants on city projects should be citizens of Glenwood Springs.

This list should keep you busy.

Government is about the people you represent and what is important to them. Not about meeting after meeting after meeting after meeting after meeting. Not about finding outside consultants. Not about you. Not about middle school politics.

No wonder I talk to no one in the community who feels they are in any way connected to what is happening or that their voices mean anything.

The community has problems that need proactive conversation and action. This document is about covert politics.

You should all resign if this “ethics” sham is your priority. You should be more worried about what Glenwood‘s priorities are.

Cheryl Cain

Glenwood Springs

Harmony is a design

The universe is not chaotic and unpredictable, it is a carefully written program.

“God does not play dice.”

— Albert Einstein

Harmony is a design created by an intelligent designer. Music, love, joy, peace creates a song; chaos is noise, confusion, disorder.

If we leave things to random chance, language, order is garbled and chaotic, the result is noise, the transfer of information has ceased and cacophony (use of harsh words) takes its place.

We are designed, we have a designer, all we have to do is believe and confess that Jesus Christ is the Son of God who died to free us from our sins. God created all things and keeps all things in harmony but we do have to submit and surrender our will to him.

Thank you.

Kristi Gill

Silt

Opening Blake Gate a bad idea

I believe the best thing about small towns is that we all still care about each other.

In Glenwood Springs, will those who live without traffic help those who live with it every day?

Connectivity is a popular term used and currently prioritized by our elected officials and serving government, but it means different things to residents depending on where their home front is.

Approximately 4,700 households make up our town. Of that number, around 250 homes (5%) have daily curbside exposure to traffic that moves through the heart and valley floor of our community.

95% have a private, mostly traffic-free existence away from the fast and the furious who race along the valley floor toward destinations somewhere else.

Curbside exposure teaches us quickly that the only connectivity for a motorist to their environment is simply their tires to the pavement. We witness that barely a thought is given to the speeds driven, crosswalks encroached on, school zone speeds or stop signs. The daily number of motorists as reported by Matt Langhorst, (Post Independent 3/1/2020): 25,000 on Grand, 17,000 on Midland and 5,000 on Blake (47,000 per day). This threat to our community continues to grow with every expansion and new project.

Right now, our elected representatives are considering exposing another quiet neighborhood to the insatiable appetite of motorists seeking a marginally more convenient alternative to Grand Avenue by opening the “Blake Gate.” This action would directly connect it to the reported Blake traffic of 5,000, the busy Roaring Fork Marketplace and traffic from Highway 82. The neighbors of Palmer and Blake are justifiably fearful of this connection. During the Grand Avenue Bridge construction our valley floor experienced firsthand what vehicles will do when accessing every available route: It creates an unlivable home life.

In this narrow, precious, geographically challenged valley help us encourage our representatives to choose preserving what remains of our community over accommodating auto-mobility.

Residents are saying clearly we are afraid of this impending future. If you have ever felt intimidated or at risk by traffic you understand what we are talking about. Contact your City Council and encourage them to pursue a policy of restraint, listen to residents and follow due process.

Do not sacrifice any more of Glenwood to the damaging exposure to traffic.

We need your voice, your influence, we need your help.

Diane Reynolds

Glenwood Springs

Chance to vote against Tipton

Any readers that want to get rid of Scott Tipton can use their primary ballot to vote for his opposition on the Republican ticket. They can then vote for who they want in November. Tipton has voted against preserving 400,000 acres in Colorado and has voted with Trump 94.6% of the time.

Gary Pax

Carbondale