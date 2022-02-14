Monday letters: Fire danger, eagle decision, rogue trails, democracy

Quoting the fire plan

I am pleased to see a letter from Barry Rosenburg R2Partners Monday, Feb. 7 in the Post Independent. Barry is responding to my asking for a fire evacuation plan to be on the table before citizens vote to remove the annexation of 480 Donegan.

His letter says he is preparing to share the details of the updated fire evacuation plan. I looked it up on the city’s website. I will quote from p.10 of the plan. In the updated fire evacuation plan Mel Ray to Mountain Shadows, Mitchell Creek and South Canyon are 4 out of 5 or very high fire danger.

“Fuels, topography, strucural flammability, water available for fire suppression, egress and access difficulties, as well as hazards both natural and manmade considered in the overall hazard ranking. Under extreme burning conditions there is a likelihood of rapid increase in fire intensity and spread of this area due to steep topography, fast burning or flashy fuel components and other topographical features that contribute to channeling winds and promotion of extreme fire behavior. These may also represent a high threat to life due to poor egress, the likelihood of heavy smoke, heat and or long response times.”

Jennifer Vanian

Glenwood Springs

Thanks, commissioners

Dear Commissioner Martin and Commissioner Samson,

Thank you for your Feb. 7 decision regarding the Aspen Glen Eagle Buffer Zone takings issue.

We are very fortunate to have you representing and protecting Garfield County.

I hope these values and protections continue for all the generations to come and the tourist who come to visit our beautiful valley.

Sibel Tekce

Carbondale

Report rogue trails

In support of our state’s elk, mule deer, trout and a myriad of other species that rely on public lands habitat for survival, the Colorado chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers (BHA) is offering a $500 reward for reports or information leading to a conviction of those responsible for illegal trail construction on public lands.

Although BHA has offered rewards for information leading to the conviction of illegal OHV/ATV use, e-bike use and dumping for many years, the Colorado chapter is the first to extend this reward to illegal mechanized and motorized trail construction on public lands.

Rogue trails can create significant management issues and can destroy wildlife habitats, disrupt wildlife migration corridors, spread noxious and invasive weeds, cause soil loss, impact water quality and create safety and liability concerns.

For additional information about Colorado BHA’s Illegal Trail Reward Fund Program see: “Reward For Illegal Trail Construction Offered By Colorado Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.” Backcountry Hunters & Anglers: 1/31/22.

David Lien,

Colorado Backcountry Hunters co-chair

Colorado Springs

Democracy in peril

Wake up America! Every day for the last five years, I have said “Can it get any worse?” and sure enough, every day it gets worse. A country divided against itself cannot stand, and we surely are a country divided.

It matters not what you call yourself, a Republican, Democrat, Libertarian or Independent. What matters is ‘right vs wrong’ and ‘truth vs lies.’ However, it seems that people can’t tell the difference anymore.

I’ve isolated myself from folks who once were my friends because I can’t accept the lies they are listening to. This is so very scary when millions of people are doubting that we elected Joe Biden President of the United States.

I am hanging on to hope that we are better than this. I am praying that we can start embracing our versatility and differences before it’s too late. As John F. Kennedy said 60 years ago, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country!”

Linda Carr

Eagle