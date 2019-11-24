Monday letters: food banks, Thanksgiving

Food banks need turkeys

Re: the lack of food available at the food banks for thanksgiving.

I know of many in the community that can’t afford turkeys, and I’ve called food banks from Aspen to Rifle, and no one has any turkeys.

LIFT-UP now just concentrates on a Christmas gift, which is nice, but it’s a long time until Christmas for hungry families.

If people in the community could purchase an extra turkey and take it to a local food bank it would be a little thing that could be a big blessing to a hungry family. I know turkeys are on sale but people living on limited income many times spend their money on groceries at the first of the month and can’t afford the minimum purchase required to get the low price.

Would appreciate if the community would know of need and Thanksgiving isn’t too late.

A church in Rifle was giving out food baskets but got so many requests they have had to turn people down.

Nancy Bernard

Glenwood Springs

A time to be thankful

Thanksgiving.

A time to be thankful for all of the blessings we have received. Fortune, health, friends, and family.

As we sit down for our Thanksgiving meal, we will be thankful for:

The farmers that grew our food.

The truck drivers that distributed our food.

The grocers that make food available in our towns.

The craftsmen and craftswomen that made our tables we dine at.

The builders that constructed the houses that shelter us from the wind.

The public and private servants that supply our houses with clean water and power.

The teachers that taught all of the above community members to do their jobs with skill and dignity.

This year, please be generous with your gratitude. The community members we all depend on deserve our gratitude and heartfelt thanks.

Happy Thanksgiving, and peace to you all.

David Matheson

Glenwood Springs