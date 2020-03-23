Monday letters: good news, cross is lit

Some positive stories

During a week of epic worsening news, I have been unwittingly gifted with experiences of solidarity and hope.

One story is of a Costco shopper who experienced customers stepping aside for each other in the aisles. When only one item remained on a shelf, one shopper turned to another and asked if they would like it. In the end, “This generosity created an energy of collective caring that will never be reported by the media.”

Another story is about a chef in New York City using his empty restaurant to feed the hungry and saying he would continue until he ran out of money.

To my delight, family and friends are checking in with us to ensure that our basic needs are being met.

A particularly kind and generous neighbor has twice surprised us with “anti-viral pills” — the kind from the oven with chocolate chips inside.

Each of us has a choice to hunker down in anxiety and fear or to seek opportunities to reach out to others, each in our own unique way.

One person writes, “We can create a new virus of caring, from the nobility of our humanity. It can become even more contagious than the one dancing in the headlines.”

Finally, from South Carolina comes inspiration from one devoted to the labyrinth, both as spiritual practice and as teacher. “(Walking it) teaches me to be mindful (keep my eyes on the path); it teaches me that I cannot predict what is to come or how long it will take to get there but that change always happens (regardless of their length, paths always turn); it teaches me that everything is held together by the invisible power of Love (the center’s petals are held together in an invisible circle).”

Each of us is invited to access a labyrinth — walking one or using a finger labyrinth (available online). During these dark days, she says, let the labyrinth and its “thin places” teach us how to gain inner rest, to discover eternal wisdom, and to be light in the darkness.

The Rev. Barbara Palmer

No Name

Glenwood’s cross is lit

You will notice the cross overlooking Glenwood Springs has been lit.

Our group is extremely sensitive to lighting the cross, and you’ve all noted it is usually for a short time, corresponding to specific holidays.

We are lighting the Red Mountain Cross as a reminder to all, that during these uncharted times of uncertainty, we know there is a loving and mighty God looking over us. Let it also be a reminder that we can look to him for our strength and reassurance.

Let’s continue to pray for our leadership and each other.

Red Mountain Cross Preservation Association