Monday letters: Guns column response, and a couple of thank-yous

Re: Guns at school

Laura Prichett’s, May 17, 2023, opinion article, “Guns have changed everything, especially childhood” in the Glenwood Post is appreciated. Laura is a professor at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Her knowledge of guns began as a child on her family ranch. She said her daughter helped organize a walkout to protest gun violence as innocent people are mowed down across our country.

I would propose a change to the introduction to her article, “Why have guns changed everything?” In 1955, I graduated from Garfield County High School in Glenwood Spring, a wonderful time of learning. During those days, as hunting season arrived, hunting rifles like the 30-30 Winchester lever action or the 30-06 rifle, first issued to the United States Army in 1906, were both allowed in our hall lockers without permission. Students on our eastern slope were also allowed to bring guns to school. At times, a rifle could be seen resting next to a passenger on a D&RG Western Train on its way to Glenwood. Guns were seldom feared, they were respected.

In Jamestown, Virginia, in 1607, guns and religion were a part of everyday personal and public life. After nearly 360 years, the U.S. Supreme Court on June 17, 1965, outlawed religious expressions in our town squares and public schools. Near that time, attempts to significantly control or even outlaw guns failed. With our nation’s population of 330 million, there is estimated to be nearly 400 million legal guns.

It is true that an accidental death can come from a gun as well as a traffic accident, but gun violence sadly comes from suicide and evil people.

Floyd Diemoz, Glenwood Springs

Rotary Fireball Drop thanks

Carbondale Rotary’s third annual Fireball Drop on Cinco de Mayo was a huge success! Volunteers, scholarship recipients and spectators joined us in Sopris Park on First Friday, May 5 to witness exactly 1,000 ping pong balls tumble from a fire ladder truck onto targets on the ground to select our winners. It was a beautiful, sunny day and great fun!

Huge thanks go out to our title sponsor Ace Hardware of Carbondale and featured sponsor Alpine Bank for their consistent, dedicated support.

ANB Bank, the amazing agents at Coldwell Banker Mason Morse in Carbondale, the Cowen Center, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Martin Insurance, Obermeyer Wood, Rivers Dentistry, RJ Paddywacks Pet Outfitters, Sopris Liquor and Wine, and Umbrella Roofing also stepped in with key support.

Other sponsors included Bookbinders, Colorado Family Dentistry, Sam Augustine at Compass Real Estate, Cornerstone Mortgage, DHM Design, Lulubelle and Bristlecone Mountain Sports, Willits Dentistry, Mike Waski, Modern Day Media, The Pain Center of the Roaring Fork Valley, Carbondale Car Care Philips 66, Roaring Fork Family Physicians, Karen Pierson and Brian Leasure of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s Real Estate at RVR, RK Wolff Safety Consulting, Sopris Engineering, and Whitsitt Law Office.

We would like to especially thank the wonderful men and women of the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District. They once again provided the equipment, manpower, expertise and good music that made it all possible.

Thank you also goes to our event partners: the Town of Carbondale Parks and Recreation Department, Andrea and everyone at the Carbondale Chamber, the Sopris Sun, Greg and the crew at KDNK, and everyone at City Market Carbondale.

Lastly, many thanks to all of you who bought balls from us, our local National Honor Society high school students, Ascendigo, Roaring Fork Pickleball, and YouthZone. You’ve helped us raise much-needed funds for these organizations as well as all our community service projects, scholarships and grants. We are indeed grateful to be a part of this wonderful community.

Alan Cole, Carbondale Rotary Fundraising Chair

Tim Whitsitt and Herschel Ross, Carbondale Rotary Co-Presidents 2022-23

Tacos and Tunes thanks

Ross Montessori hosted its 3rd Annual Tacos and Tunes on Saturday, May 13.

A special thanks to John Michel for playing lovely music at the event. We would like to thank Rolling Fork for providing delicious food. Also, we appreciate Pediatric Partners, Basalt Concrete, Schmueser Gordon and Meyer, DNC Mechanical, and Alpine Bank for their ongoing support of Montessori education in the valley.

Our PTO members, including officers Monika Baez, Jillyin Flecker, Abe Korah, and Jennifer Steele, are always so thoughtful in putting together these community events, and we really appreciate them!

Erin Beaudette and Sonya Hemmen, Ross Montessori School, Carbondale