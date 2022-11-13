Monday letters: Health fair thanks, gerrymandering alive

Thanks Health Fair volunteers

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Glenwood Springs Community Center and West Mountain Regional Health Alliance (WMRHA) partnered with 365 Health (formerly 9Health Fair) to offer a community-wide health fair. We found this first-time event to be a huge success offering blood work, free health screenings and assessments to about 200 community members.

This is only possible due to our rock-star volunteers and donors. We had around 70 volunteers. A huge thank you goes out to: 365 Health, WMRHA, GWS Community Center and staff, Mountain Family Health Centers and Ross Brooks, Rachel Illias, Consuelo Gaytan, Dr. Casey Aquirre, Dr. Greg Feinsinger, Dr. Madeleine Nieslanik, Dr. Judith Alvarez, Dr. Stephen Glass, Dr. Daria Stakiw, Jason Gotzinger, Daniel Pacheco (Program manager from CU Cancer Center providing Colon Cancer Kits), Tiffany Smith, Laurie Osier, Tim Lavin, Misty Cumings, Nolan Cumings, Jennifer Vicencio, Ashley Jardine, Nataly Meraz, Chirsley Niebla, Stevie Madsen, Mayra Diaz, Jasmine Van’t Hoff, Malaina King, Jocelyn Vega, Melanie Hermes, Edith Bernal, Rick Bradley, Lydia Senn, Lion’s Club, GSHS AFJROTC, GSHS Key Club, and several business sponsors.

We also had Ascendigo Autism Services, MFHC, Colorado Immigrant Rights Association, Amy Schroer-Lactation Consultant, Megan Stewart-hands only CPR, Fidelis Consultants, Migrant Education Program, Glenwood Springs Bike Advocates, and Mind Springs offering educational information and demonstrations.

What a wonderful event to pull resources together and help make a positive difference in this community.

Tiffany Lindenberg and Jessie Duncanson, Glenwood Springs Community Center

Mari Plaza-Munet, West Mountain Regional Health Alliance

Gerrymandered win

I would personally like to congratulate the Colorado Redistricting Commission on its many victories throughout Colorado on voting day.

Jared Polis, your commission singlehandedly did more to defeat Perry Will than anything his opponent could have conjured up.

This is no conspiracy theory. Gerrymandering is alive and well in Colorado. If you don’t believe it, take a moment to look it up and better understand how this landslide vote for Velasco took place well over a year before this election.

Jeremy Heiser, New Castle