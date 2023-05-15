Monday letters: Holy Cross election, recognizing efforts, gas drilling impacts, learning first aid

Vote for Brooks

Please vote for Linn Brooks as Director for the Northern District when you get your ballots for Holy Cross Energy. I have worked with Linn over many years in her role as general manager for another big and complicated utility, the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District.

Linn’s engineering intelligence, leadership skills, and vision will ensure the energy our communities need for a thriving future. Holy Cross has big decisions on the horizon concerning rates for consumers; Linn’s experience with water rates and equity issues will be critical resources for the new board.

Linn states: “In water utility management I found that water and power issues related to climate change often intersect, leading to potential innovations in both sectors. I want to join the Holy Cross team to continue helping members and local governments meet their climate action goals, ensure rates are equitable as patterns of energy distribution and use adapt, and include the voices of the diverse Holy Cross membership in decision making.”

Linn is a hard worker, a good communicator, and dedicates her talents to whatever work she takes on. There are many excellent candidates running for this board seat. I urge you to cast your ballot for Linn Brooks.

Kathy Chandler-Henry, Eagle

Gratitude for chipping in

The Colorado Mountain College Math Department would like to recognize several organizations for their support of our recent Math Awareness Week “Math Wars!” at Spring Valley Campus. Gratitude goes out to our prize donors for their generous support of prizes for the events: Texas Instruments for your generous donations of online calculators; Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Grease Monkey, Glenwood Escape Room, Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, Great Clips, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Zheng Asian Bistro, The Grind, Chili’s Grill and Bar, Starbucks, Target, and Sunlight Mountain Resort. A special thanks to White House Pizza for graciously feeding our participants at the end of the events Saturday afternoon during our Math Wars Award’s presentation.

Rose Shepard, Glenwood Springs

Oil and gas impacts

There are nearly 12,000 active gas wells currently in Garfield County, which make up about 25% of all active wells in Colorado. I live in Battlement Mesa, which took the brunt of gas drilling right in the middle of my community. I am concerned about the cumulative impacts of gas drilling.

Surrounded by wildland, there is ample space for new gas drilling to occur. Without acknowledgement of cumulative impacts, there could be drastic negative influences on people and wildlife and put added stress on the already dwindling water of the Colorado River. Addressing cumulative impacts of light, noise, odor, dust, and pollution, including chemicals like benzene that is known to cause cancer, all stem from oil and gas operations. I know how disruptive this can be because I experienced these when there was active drilling in my community.

If cumulative impacts are not regulated, these impacts could occur all over again. Water quality and usage are crucial components of any cumulative impact analysis. The Colorado River serves as the source of drinking water for Battlement Mesa. It is also the primary source for most oil and gas operations in this area. Reviewing how wastewater is disposed of, how much and from where water is drawn, and assessing how operations are impacting nearby aquifers must be an integral part of any holistic examination of oil and gas extraction’s cumulative impacts to an area.

Betsy Leonard, Battlement Mesa

Learning how to save lives

Finding myself ill-equipped to help in the midst of rescue, life-or-death situations, I recently took CPR/First Aid.

Reminded of dangerous scenarios (such as a split-second group decision, to save three people from open water on a frozen lake) and examples throughout the course, showed the commitment it takes to step up, stay conscious of self and be congruent with values. The more people in a situation trained in CPR/First Aid, the higher percentage of survival, with the encouragement of others counting and taking turns, enabling the service without hesitation.

The instructor — the third oldest emergency medical technician (EMT) in Colorado — said most don’t last five years. With stories, he pointed out people saving lives before EMTs arrived. Controversy with civility and with understanding perspectives to explain that action is needed. This includes treating intoxicated individuals, people with brain injuries, diabetics, the mentally ill, etc.

After my engagement in the true citizenship of emergency responders, I am confident in my ability to help in an emergency. I hope to encourage people to take a class like this and wish it were free to volunteers who want to have the capability of saving a life.

Picturing all the traumatic situations that happened and will happen around us made me ponder being prepared as individuals, groups, communities and society if more people knew life-saving procedures.

In emergencies involving loved ones — diabetic seizures, overdoses, suicide situations, or catfish stuck in a main artery — panic and shock set in, leading to an inability to help. Importance of collaboration is gained with this knowledge; training means the capability to keep in process and accomplish the common purpose of providing a second chance.

Ideally, this course should be a core requirement in school. I appreciated the opportunity to learn something that may better people’s lives one day and pay homage to those working in the industry every day. They are proving their commitment to citizenship and facing challenges that require undivided coordination and leadership.

Miranda Murphy, Rifle