Monday letters: Keep Strawberry Days put, journalists are not actually bigots, reckless pilot at Glenwood airport, thanks for spreading the word

Strawberry Days is good at Two Rivers Park

I have read with interest the letters to the editor about Strawberry Days and I have a different opinion. I have lived in Glenwood since 1988, my wife since 1978 and we currently live on Palmer Avenue. Although I enjoyed the Sayre Park location, I think the new set up is better for several reasons. First, the parade. I enjoyed it being on Pitkin Avenue; the pace was slower, Pitkin is a tree lined road, shaded from the sun in a neighborhood rather than on Colorado Highway 82. It seems to me like a more relaxed atmosphere. As for the festival site, I LOVE IT. The stage was situated so the sun was not beating down on the performers. My wife uses a wheelchair and this is the first festival where she could navigate the booths in her wheelchair since they were situated along the concert pathways. Parking for my wife in her accessible van was a breeze thanks to the secured parking lot to the west. On the days Polly did not join me, I rode my bike using the Rio Grande Trail. Although it got crowded as I got closer to the park, I slowed down and dismounted and visited with friends and neighbors as we walked into the park. Overall, I found the new site to be MUCH better than Sayre Park.

David R. Malehorn

Glenwood Springs

Attack, attack, attack

Definition of the word bigotry: Unreasonable attachment to a belief, opinion or faction, in particular prejudice against a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group.

Simple, right? Not so fast.

Definition of the word projecting: Unconsciously taking unwanted emotions or traits you don’t like about yourself and attributing them to someone else.

A letter writer today attempted, rather lamely, to say journalists are “bigots.”

Fox News host Jesse Watters gave a speech the other day to a group of insurance executives, which was supposed to deal with better ways to communicate with potential insurance customers.

What came out of his mouth wasn’t even close to that. Jesse Watters spent 10 minutes lying about Vice President Kamala Harris not really being a woman. Then Watters went off the deep end, attacking LGBTQ people. Attack attack attack; it is all they do now. On Fox News in the last 3 months they have equated this community of people with being pedophiles and groomers, which is the new tagline for their newest “Boogeyman.”

No information exists currently that shows gay people are more likely to be pedophiles than say a conservative member of the MAGA faction of Trump world — but they do persist don’t they?

What is their agenda? What do they really want? To change our culture to fit their imagined idea of life in the 1950s in America. Funny how the Republican National Committee picked this new boogeyman out of so many other really bad guys. Case in point: this year Florida has been doing police stings where they attempt to round up older men attempting to get dates with what they think are 13-14 year old girls, when in fact they are police officers posing as teenagers. Florida is now number 2 in the US for child sex trafficking. But we never hear about those retired judges, high school counselors, and Disney employees who were arrested do we?

Rather, we get to read what Fred Stewart thinks about his world view in this newspaper. What Mr. Stewart said today in his letter was what I call “projecting.” America is now more racist, and prejudiced against gay people and Jews and minorities than any other time in my 60 years. Acting like this is someone else’s problem is hilarious. Own it. I call it not reading the room. The current version of the GOP thinks culture wars will magically win them the White House and Congress in 2024.

Once again they got it all wrong.

Steven Gluckman

Glenwood Springs

Pilot causing turbulence

Once again, a pilot from Glenwood Springs airport chose to destroy the peace and quiet of the Elk Springs community by doing aerial acrobatics for 30 minutes each on Saturday and Sunday. It is against FAA regulations to fly at a low altitude in a residential area doing acrobatic flying (loops). Why not go back up to Sardy Field in Aspen and see how the residents there would feel?

Philip Maas

Glenwood Springs

Thank you, Post Independent

Thank you to the Post Independent for helping us publicize our special opening on the Fourth of July. On a related note, the Marble Museum might be adding to its days of operation in July. Right now it’s open Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stay tuned.

Lynn “Jake” Burton

Glenwood Springs/Carbondale