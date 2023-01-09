Monday letters: More speed-control thoughts, sad day remembered

Speed deterrents

Bernard Downing has good points in his letter (Jan. 6 LTEs). Glenwood does not have many options regarding traffic. He mentions cameras that take pictures of violators’ plates followed by an electronic ticket.

Cameras could be mounted on speed displays that give offenders warnings as the ticket is sent. On the other hand, after an alarm system was installed at my residence, the sales person walked out to the front and announced “this is the greatest deterrent” as he placed his sign in the lawn. So be it, if travelers along Grand Avenue got such a threat that their speed was being monitored… if at all.

A passive way to deter speeding would be low-tech dips or bumps that would be tolerable at legal speeds and annoying for speeders. That, by default, would make everyone legal, even escaping bank robbers.

Fred Stewart, Grand Junction

Sad day for ‘We, the people’

Jan. 6, 2021 will remain one of the darkest days in the history of our country. Many of us watched in disgust while horrific events unfolded.

A violent mob stormed the Capitol building to prevent Congress from formalizing the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. Earlier, during a “Save America” rally, Donald Trump repeated false claims of election irregularities. Numerous rioters then vandalized and forcibly entered the Capitol. Police officers and others were assaulted. Attempts to capture and harm lawmakers were made. Deaths occurred and many were injured during numerous acts of lawlessness and incredulous behavior. A gallows was erected while many of the rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence.”

Sadly, a number of Americans including members of the media and some elected officials continue to minimize and justify such a disgraceful act of insurrection — “a violent uprising against an authority or government.”

President George Washington acknowledged, “the establishment of our new government seemed to be the last great experiment, for promoting human happiness, by reasonable compact, in civil society.”

President Abraham Lincoln, concerned by acts of mob violence warned us in his Lyceum Address, “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reaches us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

Our country continues to endure a tumultuous period of internal conflict that tragically polarizes a “Not So United States.” We are in danger of having “the last great experiment” implode.

If we are to “Save America” we must put aside our divisive political beliefs and focus on the common good. The importance of the common good is prominently addressed in the Preamble to the United States Constitution, “We the People.”

Popular sovereignty is the foundation upon which the entire Constitution depends. Unifying efforts must be made to peacefully defend and maintain our democracy.

Jim Coddington III, Carbondale