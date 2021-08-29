Monday letters: Re-1 mill levy, pasture development, pancake breakfast, slow down

Bad school district planning

Unfortunately the problems with Re-1 school district persist. They spend too much on buildings and too little on teachers. So now they want to raise our taxes again for teachers salaries, which is long overdue, but that should have been considered on the last bond issue that they got for $120 million.

Had they thought ahead they could have built the new Riverview School south of town more economically, and maybe asked for $75 million, which would have helped taxpayers now with this new tax increase. But no, because of their overspending. they have their hand out again for more.

The paper tells the story of a teacher shortage within the district, wanting us to believe more tax dollars will solve the problem. The real problem is how Stein and the school board treat their teachers.

Remember back when the new Riverview School opened, and Stein hired an out-of-town principal, and allowed him to hire out-of-town teachers instead of our local teachers? More than 20 teachers lost their jobs because of that move by Stein. Anywhere else in the country that would have not been allowed by the teachers union.

So now they have a shortage because potential new teachers know that Re-1 does not protect their teacher’s jobs, so why would they want to come here and work in this school district?

So don’t be fooled by this new (mill levy), the problem is in the superintendent position and choices by the school board; that is where change needs to happen, not by throwing more of our tax dollars at it.

John Korrie

Glenwood Springs

Council should say no to West Glenwood pasture development

The No. 1 reason we need City Council to deny the request for annexation and zoning of this project? Fire, fire and fire. My son and I were watching the Coal Seam Fire raging south of the Colorado River, when all of the sudden, it jumped the Colorado River and then both lanes of the Interstate 70 freeway. Oh my God, we have to go. We went home, grabbed the dog and took off. Traffic was backed up, but we were able to make it out.

The Storm King Fire was similar. Remember, we lost 14 smoke jumpers in that fire. What a tragedy. You cannot imagine how terrifying these fires are. We know in West Glenwood if this project is approved, we will not be able to escape. No matter what the developer says.

The 111 Fire last summer in South Canyon was a vivid reminder. We had gridlock in West Glenwood and all over town for up to eight hours. We can think of at least 10 more serious reasons why this project is a total loser. Please, City Council, we are counting on you. Deny this project. Valley residents, please attend City Council’s meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at Glenwood Springs City Hall.

Thank you,

Michael Hoban

Glenwood Springs

Kiwanis pancake breakfast thanks

We would like to extend a big thank-you to all attendees, volunteers, local businesses and entertainers that made the 66th annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast a big success on Aug. 14.

Over 620 meals were served under the bridge on Seventh Street at this major fundraiser for the Glenwood Springs Kiwanis evening club. Funds raised will once again be used for youth scholarships and other worthwhile community projects.

A special thank-you to the five major sponsors: Village Inn provided the pancake batter; McDonald’s donated orange juice, cups, coolers and ice; True Brew Coffee served coffee; the GSPI continues to provide valuable marketing support; and Conoco provides valuable storage for the club.

Thanks also to our 36 Table Sponsors: Alpine Bank, ACE Roofing, ANB Bank, Bank of Colorado, Berthod Motors, Big Horn Toyota, Climate Control, Downtown Drug, D.M. Neuman Construction, Flooring America of RF Valley, Glenwood Springs Ford, H-P Kumar, Hot Springs Lodge & Pool, Jeff Leonard-State Farm, Modern Kitchen Center, MPA Consulting Engineers, Mountain West Insurance, Pattillo Associates Engineers, Nelson’s Auto Body, Roaring Fork Furniture, Brynne Gordon Dentistry, US Bank, Valley View Hospital, Summit Canyon Mountaineering, Roaring Fork Rentals Inc., Glenwood Insurance Agency, Pine Stone Co., High Country Engineering, Mountain Chevrolet, Stifel, KMTS Radio, Riverside Import Auto, AccurateLee Accounting, Phil Long Subaru, First Bank and Charles H Willman PC.

A full venue of entertainment was provided by Kyle Jones-piano, and John Bone/Larry Raymond-banjo-guitar.

Thanks again to all of you for making this a special day and supporting the annual Kiwanis fundraiser, which allows us to better serve the youth in our community.

Jeff Leonard and Dan Like

project co-chairs, and your entire Glenwood Springs Kiwanis Club

Respect residential streets

“It’s not me. It’s the other guy.”

We live on a quiet residential street of family homes which, when traffic on Grand Avenue gets gnarly, commuters and shoppers use to get where they’re going. This traffic pattern is the case for residents of Blake, Bennett, Pitkin and Colorado avenues every day, around the clock.

What is it about a human being, that once we are behind the wheel of our own car, we forget what it feels like to have a loud mass of exhaust-spewing metal speed by us and our homes, as we walk our dogs, try to cross the street or visit with our neighbors? You’re thinking, “It’s not me. It’s those other drivers.” Guess what? Even though we deal with speeding drivers on our own street, I can still catch myself “rushing” through other neighborhoods mindlessly. It’s all of us.

On behalf of the kids, families, dogs, walkers, cyclists and seniors who live in their homes on these connector residential streets, please remember that “folks” live on these streets. This is our home.

Sadly, the posted 25 mile speed limit is even too fast on a street where people actually live. But, you say, the “other guy” always goes faster than that, riding your tail when you don’t, right? Stay strong. Take a deep breath. Ease off on your gas pedal and go slow through our neighborhoods. Really stop at stop signs. Take another deep breath. You will get home. You will get to that store. You will make it to the gym. You will find that parking spot and eat that delicious meal downtown. You will make it to work just fine.

Please, it is you. Not just the other guy. Take it easy and slow down through our neighborhoods. Any neighborhood. I promise. I am consciously working to honor your neighborhood, too, when I am in my car and driving on the street where you live. Take a Minute. Slow Down In Town. Let’s support the safety and serenity of all neighborhoods when we are behind the wheel of our cars and trucks.

Trish Kramer

Glenwood Springs