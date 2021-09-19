Monday letters: Support smart growth, death response, Teitler is voice for all students, thanks to Valley View, and Medicaid Reentry Act

Not smart growth

City Council had a majority to deny annexation for the 480 Donegan development Sept. 7, but council member Shelly Kaup asked to continue the motion to deny for another month. She and Mayor Godes are adamantly for the behemoth 332-unit development, saying that if R2 Partners completes its contract to buy the West Glenwood Springs Mall, along with the hundreds of housing units, we’ll have a wonderful “walking community.”

It does sounds wonderful, that walking part: Imagine a community that would do that!

The problem is, can you name any community that does that? Do those who live in downtown walk from their houses to work and to restaurants? Do those who live in apartments above Willits — a “walking community” — walk from home to work and restaurants? No: They get in their cars because their jobs are at the end of Highway 82 in Aspen. We witness this exodus daily in heavy and often dangerous traffic, replete with occasional mudslides and rock slides that close roads and cause major congestion.

It must be mentioned there are empty storefronts (and too many banks) in downtown Glenwood, and that if retail was to fill the old mall, that there’d be a question of downtown losing revenue because of that. Or, that the mall can’t find enough retailers (Ross is still there, folks). But let’s say the old mall becomes a thriving retail/restaurant center — the vitality in downtown Glenwood would take a nosedive.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

A walkable community when we have a highway running through it, where at the end are the jobs that help us pay the rent — is just another mirage in the desert.

We continue to support smart growth, and 480 Donegan is not smart growth.

Annie Uyehara

Glenwood Springs

Death response thanks

The family of Ken Musson would like to thank Colorado River Fire Rescue, Colorado State Patrol, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, certain oil field and gas workers, Covenant Towing, Coroner Rob Glassmire and Rifle Funeral Home for their services surrounding Ken’s death.

Sara Musson

Parachute

Supporting Kenny Teitler for school board

This letter is in support of Kenny Teitler for Roaring Fork School District School Board. District A.

Being a former teacher, Kenny knows what it takes to keep quality teachers in the classroom. He knows that teachers need time with students and time to create and develop the lessons that ensure all students achieve their highest potential. Kenny knows that teachers need a livable wage in order to stay in the valley and raise their families.

Kenny has been the voice for all students and parents for years. As a former English Language Acquisition (ELA) teacher, Kenny fought for his students and the parents of his students to ensure they were an integral part of the learning community. I know that as a school board member, Kenny will continue to make sure the voices of all are heard and valued.

As the Roaring Fork School District continues to explore new curriculum for students, retaining and attracting quality teachers and support staff and how best to spend taxpayer money, Kenny will listen to all sides of an issue, explore all possibilities and keep the needs of all students, teachers, and community in mind.

As a former colleague and now as a friend, I can say that Kenny adds value to every person and community organization he is involved with. I know that the value he will add to the Roaring Fork School District School Board will help to ensure the district is living up to the students, teachers, parents and community’s expectations of what great schools should be.

Rhonda Tatham

Former RFCEA President

Former CMS Teacher

Valley View thanks

Last week I was in the unfortunate situation that required a visit to the Valley View Hospital Emergency Room. The care and attention I received from beginning to end was professional, compassionate and courteous.

Thanks to the folks at the pickleball courts, to Jeff and Paul, Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District for enabling me to make my way home. More thanks go to the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue ambulance crew, Tucker, Nick and Paul, for the smooth ride to VVH.

A huge shout out to Dr. Meason, Elizabeth V. and Niki at Valley View. As busy as the ER was that day, they were upbeat, positive and very supportive.

Lastly thank you to Scott and Kevin of RFFR for helping me to get settled at home. We are very fortunate to have these dedicated professionals in our valley.

Ed Van Walraven

Carbondale

Support Medicaid Reentry Act

Congress is considering passing the Medicaid Reentry Act (S. 285/H.R. 955) — a bipartisan bill that would grant much needed Medicaid coverage to incarcerated individuals 30 days prior to release.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about 80% of individuals released from prison in the U.S. have a substance use disorder, chronic medical or psychiatric issue.

“Most of these individuals lack health insurance and will face barriers navigating and gaining access to public health care programs. Practically, when individuals reenter their community, establishing or re-establishing health care often takes the backburner as they deal with more pressing needs. Research has shown that when people are enrolled in health care upon release, they are more likely to engage in community-

based services and less likely to recidivate.”

The Medicaid Reentry Act would empower states to restore Medicaid eligibility for incarcerated individuals up to 30 days before their release to ensure those transitioning will have immediate access to critical services including mental health support, addiction treatment, COVID testing and a variety of additional resources vital to community reentry.

This bipartisan bill will provide much needed additional support to promote successful reentry services leading to stronger and more unified communities. Please contact your Congressional representatives to voice your support for the bi-partisan Medicaid Reentry Act, at USA.gov/elected-officials

Jim Coddington

Carbondale