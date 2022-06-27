Monday letters: Supreme court reform, mending divisions in CD3

It’s up to us to reform the Supreme Court

When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish — that the next president appoint her replacement — by packing the court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election.

The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyperpartisan supermajority that just dismanted abortion care in America.

But there’s something we can do. The Judiciary Act of 2021 would add four seats to the Supreme Court bench — restoring balance to the court. It’s the solution we need to move away from the extremely partisan rulings that now threaten our fundamental freedoms. Recent polling showed that the majority of voters support expanding the court.

Congress has changed the size of the Supreme Court seven times already in our nation’s history. It’s time to do it again. I’m urging our representatives to back this important bill now so we know they want to protect the rights of the American people. The stakes are too high to stay quiet on this important issue.

Robin DeCrane

Glenwood Springs

Let’s mend divisions in CD3

I’m writing to appeal to those times when we could have respectful debates and appreciate others’ viewpoints without backing away from the discussion or feeling as if there were no way to bridge the divide. I recently found Country1st, which is a grassroots movement to mend our divisions and start doing important work to solve issues in our communities today. One important mission is to defeat toxic tribalists or those politicians who use their platform to spew hate, cause chaos and encourage division rather than cooperation.

That is why I am encouraging support for Don Coram, the congressional candidate for Colorado’s District 3 against Lauren Boebert. Most of my family still lives in western Colorado, and I have a goal to move back. We need integrity, sanity and dignity. We also need someone who works hard as our representative and is truly concerned for the issues in District 3. We can change the current direction by working together and actively exercising our rights and responsibilities as Americans and Coloradans.

Anna Karplus

Boulder