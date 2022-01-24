Monday letters: Thanks, Dan; thoughts for Putin
Thanks, Mayor Richardson
I would like to extend my gratitude to the mayor of Carbondale, Dan Richardson, for his commitment to the RFTA board of directors. He has been chairman of the board for the last year. As a former chairman of the RFTA board, I recognize his commitment to keep this organization operating efficiently.
Thank you, Dan Richardson!
Art Riddile
RFTA board member
mayor, town of New Castle
Dear Vlad
Before you invade the Ukraine like other dictators and oligarchs, perhaps you should ask the people of Ukraine what they want. It really wouldn’t be too hard, just a simple vote of the people. Something like: Should Ukraine become part of Mother Russia? Yes or no.
Come on, what are you afraid of? A vote of the people? Real democracy?
After all, you are perhaps the richest man in the world. Maybe the people of Ukraine would like to share your wealth just like the people of Russia, where the average standard of living is comparable to many Third World countries.
Sincerely yours,
Joe Mollica
Glenwood Springs
