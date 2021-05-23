Monday letters: too many homes, EMS thanks

Stop building houses

On May 19, 2021, I heard there was a car on fire on eastbound Interstate 70. I was leaving the old Glenwood Springs Mall. I-70 was at a standstill. Highway 6&24 was inching along as I drove home, which is downtown Glenwood. It took two hours and eight minutes to drive from the mall to my house, near the library. This is what happens with a car accident?

My advice is stop building more housing; we don’t need more people living here. We don’t need more cars on our streets. We don’t have ample parking.

Our police, fire department, schools, hospital, all services are stretched to the max. Today is an example of how we are now full. We are overflowing with cars.

Rachael Windh

Glenwood Springs

Praises for Garfield County EMS

My husband suffered a horrific accident with one of our horses May 9. EMS was on-site very fast along with a helicopter to take him off our remote property to Grand Junction.

I cannot give enough praise for the efficient, professional, compassionate care he received while waiting for the helicopter. I regret that, in all the chaos, I do not remember all the names; a young woman paramedic, along with two other men. I remember a Randy, and I apologize for forgetting the others.

And that helicopter pilot: He threaded that helicopter like a needle to get as close as possible. All in the dark.

It is great to know we have expert teams in our county to care of the injured. Thank you so much for taking care of my husband. I’ll remember to put more money in the boots next time I see you in the Silt roundabout. He’s OK but has a long recovery ahead of him.

Pam York

New Castle