Monday letters: Wildlife, light pollution and more city council endorsements

Don’t feed wildlife

Unintended consequences — a sad reality that occurs because some people believe that they are smarter than the experts.

An example of this is the feeding of wildlife in Glenwood Springs which almost cost a dear lady that many of us know from Downtown Drug the life of her dog and has cost her a great deal of money in veterinary bills.

Some people either don’t know or don’t care that the feeding of wildlife is illegal and very dangerous. These people think they are smarter than the experts and insist on feeding wildlife, which, believe it or not, includes feeding grapes to squirrels.

Fun fact, the wildlife biologists that work for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife know a bit more about wildlife than local animal lovers. I would suggest that these people stop feeding squirrels grapes before you are given a ticket and possibly face a lawsuit from a dog owner that has a dead dog because of these actions.

Please understand that many human foods are not safe for pets and wildlife.

Here is a short list found online of some foods that can kill or cause harm to our pets.

1. Chocolate (Duhhh)

2. Garlic and onion (That crust of pizza may kill a dog or cat)

3. Grapes and raisins (These are particularly toxic to dogs and cats, and ferrets have been found to be affected. Even if a dog only eats a small amount, it can cause kidney failure.)

4. Ice cream (Most dogs are lactose intolerant; ice cream can cause digestive problems)

5. Macadamia Nuts (these are very toxic to dogs although the reason why is not fully understood)

6. Foods high in salt (As with humans this can cause high blood pressure and heart issues)

7. Bacon (Although not a toxin to dogs, high fat foods can lead to pancreatitis)

8. Bones (Bones can splitter and cause tears in the digestive system of pets. Most vets discourage the feeding of bones)

9. Avocado (Mildly toxic to dogs and cats)

10. Xylitol (This sweetener found in sugar free food is highly toxic to dogs)

Doug Meyers, Silt

Light pollution concerns

While it was inevitable that the Diemoz property in West Glenwood Springs would be developed, and the latest proposal is much more acceptable than the last behemoth proposal that was voted down by the citizens of Glenwood Springs, there’s still a glaring problem.

That is of flood lighting at the proposed storage units. Unfortunately, it seems the county will not regulate light pollution, so how can we keep the rental units flood lighting from intruding on this rural neighborhood? If flood lights are on at all hours of the night, people will lose sight of the nearby mountains and their peace of mind.

It is my hope that the Diemoz property owners at 214 Center Dr. will consider the impact that glaring floodlights will have in this area and find a way to mitigate this glaring issue.

Annie Uyehara, Glenwood Springs

Supporting Sumner

We enthusiastically support Sumner Schachter for Glenwood Springs City Council Ward 3.

Sumner has a long and active history of public service on the Roaring Fork School Board, various civic organizations, and several City commissions including Planning & Zoning.

He closely follows and has been involved in a variety of issues important to our City, including affordable housing and effective public transit.

He puts top priority on quality of life and keeping Glenwood’s historic character strong and vital.

He listens carefully to all sides of an issue before coming to conclusions, which is a great asset for any member of City Council.

Sumner’s long and respected career in financial planning will make him an excellent steward of Glenwood’s long term financial health. Sumner is extremely well prepared to be a superb representative on our City Council. Local politics matter — please get out and vote.

Glenn and Kris Chadwick, Glenwood Springs

Zalinski will listen

Erin Zalinksi knows Glenwood Springs. She started a small business on Grand Avenue. She ran it successfully through the economic challenges of the past four years. She has raised a family, engaged with local issues, and never shied away from asking difficult questions. Erin is who we need on Glenwood Springs City Council.

There is a misconception running through the town that thinking for yourself means being contrary to everything. Erin’s opponent works on this premise. I encourage anyone who is still considering their City Council vote to watch a recording from any regular city council meeting on the City of Glenwood’s YouTube channel. Watch long enough, and you will almost certainly see Tony Hershey interrupting and possibly berating not only his fellow city council members, but also the members of the public if he doesn’t like what they have to say.

Critical thinking requires active listening. And living in a mountain town community means treating your neighbors with respect.

Erin Zalinski knows that when the people of Glenwood — her future constituents — take time from their lives to comment on matters which will impact their future, they are always worth hearing.

There is an ever-widening gap in trust between residents and our town’s leadership. Erin Zalinski will bring the savvy decision making of a small-business owner and the passion of a longtime local who loves her home to bridge this gap. More than anything, Glenwood Springs needs city council members who are willing to listen.

Lindsay DeFrates, Glenwood Springs

Reelect Willman

It is with pleasure that I write this letter of support for Charlie Willman. I am the Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center, River Bridge Regional Center and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program, Mountain West SANE Alliance.

I have had the pleasure of working with Charlie since 2018 when he started serving on our Board of Directors. I know that Charlie gives his time to other organizations, and we were truly humbled that he agreed to join our team.

Since joining the board, Charlie has been able to offer insights and support to me and our board on general board governance. He has also assisted me with legal issues as they have come up. He is always ready to offer advice and support to our organization pro bono. All this is beyond the regular Board of Director duties that he also fulfills.

I have enjoyed working with Charlie immensely. I found him to be professional, personable and dedicated to the cause. Charlie takes his volunteer opportunities seriously and with enthusiasm.

I support Charlie’s bid for re-election on Glenwood Springs City Council and I am confident that he will be committed as he is with everything he does.

Blythe Chapman, Glenwood Springs