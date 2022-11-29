 PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT | PostIndependent.com
PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

When do you break out the Christmas decorations?

38% (202 votes) Day/weekend after Thanksgiving

22% (119 votes) Little at a time starting in early December

15% (83 votes) Already started

14% (76 votes) Don’t celebrate Christmas

7% (38 votes) Week before Christmas

4% (20 votes) Never took them down

New question: Where do you do the bulk of your holiday shopping?

Local
