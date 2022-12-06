PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
Where do you do the bulk of your holiday shopping?
37% (168 votes) Amazon/corporate online shopping
24% (109 votes) Local shops, in person
22% (99 votes) Don’t do holiday shopping
11% (52 votes) Road trip to Grand Junction or Denver
5% (25 votes) National retail stores
1% (4 votes) Local stores online
1% (3 votes) Regional outlet stores
This week’s question: What’s your prediction for snowfall and this year’s ski season?
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.