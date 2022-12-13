PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
What’s your prediction for snowfall and this year’s ski season?
35% (158 votes) Off to a good start, I think it will continue
23% (106 points) A lot of early snow, and then a dry January/February
19% (87 votes) Had enough already, bring on spring
12% (56 votes) It should be epic all season long
10% (45 votes) Winter seems to be starting and ending earlier
