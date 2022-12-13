 PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT | PostIndependent.com
PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

Opinion

What’s your prediction for snowfall and this year’s ski season?

35% (158 votes) Off to a good start, I think it will continue

23% (106 points) A lot of early snow, and then a dry January/February

19% (87 votes) Had enough already, bring on spring

12% (56 votes) It should be epic all season long

10% (45 votes) Winter seems to be starting and ending earlier

