PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

What’s your take on the coming statewide shopping bag fee?
34% (221 votes) I already use my own bags, for the sake of the environment
22% (147 votes) Agreed, we have to find ways to reduce single-use plastic products
18% (116 votes) It’s probably a pointless policy, but I’ll suck it up and pay
16% (107 votes) I’ll start bringing my own reusable cloth bags
10% (67 votes) I prefer paper bags anyway
