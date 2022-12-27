PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
What’s your Christmas dinner tradition?
37% (180 votes) Prime Rib
23% (112 votes) Ham
15% (72 votes) Turkey, it’s not just for Thanksgiving
11% (52 votes) Nothing but cookies
6% (28 votes) Favorite vegetarian dish
4% (20 votes) Wild game
2% (10 votes) Lamb roast
1% (7 votes) Pork loin
New question: Resolutions aside, what would you like to see in the new year?
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.