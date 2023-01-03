PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
Resolutions aside, what would you like to see in the new year?
28% (212 votes) An end to the war in Ukraine
16% (122 votes) Less political divisiveness
16% (116 votes) Lower inflation
14% (108 votes) Wages to reflect the local cost of living
10% (73 votes) Reasonable affordable-housing solutions locally
8% (62 votes) Embracing of climate-change remedies
7% (54 votes) Real traffic congestion fixes for Grand Avenue/Glenwood Springs
