PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

Resolutions aside, what would you like to see in the new year?

28% (212 votes) An end to the war in Ukraine

16% (122 votes) Less political divisiveness

16% (116 votes) Lower inflation

14% (108 votes) Wages to reflect the local cost of living

10% (73 votes) Reasonable affordable-housing solutions locally

8% (62 votes) Embracing of climate-change remedies

7% (54 votes) Real traffic congestion fixes for Grand Avenue/Glenwood Springs

