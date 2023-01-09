PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
What are your thoughts on the Glenwood Springs Comprehensive Plan update?
41% (102 votes) Too focused on growth, housing
23% (58 votes) What’s a comprehensive plan?
14% (34 votes) Doesn’t do enough to address housing needs
9% (21 votes) It looks to be a good plan to guide future Glenwood Springs development
8% (19 votes) Too focused on open space at the expense of economic development
5% (13 votes) Doesn’t do enough to address climate concerns
