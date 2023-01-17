PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
What’s your take on Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s holdout role in determining the U.S. House speakership?
33% (366 votes) Pointless and divisive stance that will negatively impact the GOP
30% (324 votes) Smart move to get some conservative concessions first
22% (246 votes) It’s a bad sign for democracy when the routine becomes chaotic
15% (165 votes) Just grab some popcorn and watch the show go on
This week’s question: Should Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario have ended his jail inmate holding agreement with Pitkin County? Go to postindependent.com to vote.
