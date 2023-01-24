PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
Should Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario have ended his jail inmate holding agreement with Pitkin County?
39% (301 votes) Yes, it’s clear Pitkin County isn’t interested in building a new jail of its own
30% (233 votes) No, it was just an unnecessary political reaction
20% (154 votes) Yes, it comes down to costs and liability
12% (91 votes) No, counties should cooperate on matters of public safety
This week’s question: Numerous politicians have been in the news recently for their treatment of classified documents. Where do you keep your classified documents?
