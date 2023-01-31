PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
Numerous politicians have been in the news recently for their treatment of classified documents. Where do you keep your classified documents?
36% (190 votes) Classified documents? What classified documents?
17% (92 votes) Neatly filed in my office file cabinet
11% (60 votes) Safe deposit box at the bank
10% (52 votes) In the recycling like a responsible person
9% (47 votes) Unorganized random piles on my desk
7% (35 votes) Under a magnet on my fridge
6% (31 votes) In the bathroom for some light reading
4% (21 votes) Scattered loose on the floor of my car
This week’s question: How are you coping with midwinter cabin fever?
