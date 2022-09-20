PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
Should Garfield County spend tax dollars for legal guidance over Sweetwater Lake park planning?
36% (218 votes) No, the commissioners just want to make it political
31% (185 votes) No, let State Parks and the Forest Service figure this one out on their own
18% (108 votes) Yes, the county should have a role and legal questions will arise
15% (92 votes) Yes, for the sake of the Sweetwater Lake area residents and their concerns
