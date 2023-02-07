PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
How are you coping with midwinter cabin fever?
22% (105 votes) Best time of the year to enjoy the great outdoors
20% (96 votes) Too busy to let it slow me down
18% (87 votes) Binge-watching TV series/movies
16% (76 votes) Shoveling snow, snow and more snow
12% (60 votes) Household chores/projects
12% (59 votes) Lots of good books
1% (5 votes) Family game nights
Support Local Journalism
