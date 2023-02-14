 PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

Opinion Opinion |

What’s the best way to limit local highway closures as the result of speeding and careless driving?

29% (210 votes) Piloted escorts of semi-trucks through Glenwood Canyon during bad weather

27% (198 votes) Electronic video ticketing for speeding or lane violations

17% (126 votes) More on-the-road traffic enforcement

11% (82 votes) Extend the CMV chain requirements through Glenwood and South Canyons

10% (69 votes) Higher fines for speeding and other traffic infractions

6% (40 votes) Limit the number of trucks on the road

This week’s question: What’s the top issue Glenwood Springs City Council candidates should be talking about ahead of the April election?

Opinion
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 