PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
What’s the best way to limit local highway closures as the result of speeding and careless driving?
29% (210 votes) Piloted escorts of semi-trucks through Glenwood Canyon during bad weather
27% (198 votes) Electronic video ticketing for speeding or lane violations
17% (126 votes) More on-the-road traffic enforcement
11% (82 votes) Extend the CMV chain requirements through Glenwood and South Canyons
10% (69 votes) Higher fines for speeding and other traffic infractions
6% (40 votes) Limit the number of trucks on the road
This week’s question: What’s the top issue Glenwood Springs City Council candidates should be talking about ahead of the April election?
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.