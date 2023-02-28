PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
Colorado poverty declined between 2011-21. How has your financial situation changed?
45% (284 votes) Making more, but it still gets eaten up by the higher cost of living
23% (143 votes) Making less than I was 10 years ago
14% (88 votes) Making more, and with more surplus income
11% (69 votes) Making about the same amount as I did 10 years ago, adjusted for inflation
7% (45 votes) Currently unemployed
1% (6 votes) New to the labor market, but earning a decent wage
New question: What’s your take on the city of Glenwood Springs’ decision to temporarily close and rent out the downtown parking garage?
