PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

Colorado poverty declined between 2011-21. How has your financial situation changed?

45% (284 votes) Making more, but it still gets eaten up by the higher cost of living

23% (143 votes) Making less than I was 10 years ago

14% (88 votes) Making more, and with more surplus income

11% (69 votes) Making about the same amount as I did 10 years ago, adjusted for inflation

7% (45 votes) Currently unemployed

1% (6 votes) New to the labor market, but earning a decent wage

