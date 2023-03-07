PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

What’s your take on the city of Glenwood Springs’ decision to temporarily close and rent out the downtown parking garage?

42% (311 votes) Bad look to cater to an Aspen event over local parking needs

27% (201 votes) The public and business owners should have been engaged before the decision was made

10% (75 votes) Major inconvenience for downtown workers and patrons

9% (64 votes) It’s some needed revenue to help with parking garage maintenance needs

8% (61 votes) A good start, but the city should consider making the garage paid parking year-round to help bring in revenue for upkeep and other downtown projects

5% (35 votes) Minor inconvenience; it’s OK to park a couple of blocks away

