PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
What’s your take on the city of Glenwood Springs’ decision to temporarily close and rent out the downtown parking garage?
42% (311 votes) Bad look to cater to an Aspen event over local parking needs
27% (201 votes) The public and business owners should have been engaged before the decision was made
10% (75 votes) Major inconvenience for downtown workers and patrons
9% (64 votes) It’s some needed revenue to help with parking garage maintenance needs
8% (61 votes) A good start, but the city should consider making the garage paid parking year-round to help bring in revenue for upkeep and other downtown projects
5% (35 votes) Minor inconvenience; it’s OK to park a couple of blocks away
New question: State Patrol has increased patrols and CDOT plows were leading traffic through Glenwood Canyon during last week’s snowstorm. What do you think?
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.