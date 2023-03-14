PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
State Patrol has increased patrols and CDOT plows were leading traffic through Glenwood Canyon during last week’s snowstorm. What do you think?
38% (201 votes) Seemed to be successful in slowing traffic
37% (199 votes) Should still pull truckers over who are violating the lane rule
10% (56 votes) Saw a lot more truckers staying in the right lane
8% (44 votes) Waste of public resources
4% (19 votes) Slowed traffic too much
3% (16 votes) There were still gaps when traffic was speeding
This week’s question: Ballots are out for the April 4 Glenwood City Council election. Who’s your pick for the at-large seat?
