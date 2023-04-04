 PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT | PostIndependent.com
PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

What have you been up to for spring break week?

48% (251 votes) Spring break? I wish

20% (103 votes) Just some needed R&R at home

12% (61 votes) Desert getaway

10% (51 votes) Staying put and enjoying the best spring skiing ever

4% (22 votes) Island getaway

3% (17 votes) West Coast getaway

3% (15 votes) South of the border, baby

This week’s question: Should Glenwood Springs marijuana shops be allowed to stay open later?

