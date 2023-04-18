PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
Spring has sprung. How are you taking it in?
40% (167 votes) Yard/garden work
16% (69 votes) Longer walks/hikes
16% (66 votes) More porch/patio time
13% (56 votes) Still keeping the snow shovel handy
6% (24 votes) Sunlight may be closed, but the skiing is still great
5% (20 votes) Scheduled my bike tune
5% (19 votes) Outside home repairs
