PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
What’s your take on preliminary plans for 187 apartments and 15,000 square feet of commercial space at the old Safeway property in Glenwood Springs?
45% (385 votes) It should be a new grocery store, nothing else
28% (240 votes) Good plan for what’s just going to be a blight until something different comes along
13% (108 votes) The existing building should be repurposed as something else
8% (68 votes) Too much housing, too little commercial
6% (51 votes) Too much commercial, too little housing
This week’s question: Should Glenwood Springs have an elected mayor’s seat?
