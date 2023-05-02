PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
Should Glenwood Springs have an elected mayor’s seat?
63% (323 votes) Yes, voters should be able to decide who they want to be the city’s figurehead
10% (52 votes) No, it’s a mostly ceremonial position that should remain appointed by council
10% (52 votes) Yes, and do away with ward voting also
9% (45 votes) What’s it matter? They’re just one of seven votes in the end
8% (40 votes) No, don’t fix what’s not broken
New poll question: How are you preparing for the spring runoff and anticipated flooding?
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.