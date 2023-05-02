PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

Should Glenwood Springs have an elected mayor’s seat?

63% (323 votes) Yes, voters should be able to decide who they want to be the city’s figurehead

10% (52 votes) No, it’s a mostly ceremonial position that should remain appointed by council

10% (52 votes) Yes, and do away with ward voting also

9% (45 votes) What’s it matter? They’re just one of seven votes in the end

8% (40 votes) No, don’t fix what’s not broken

New poll question: How are you preparing for the spring runoff and anticipated flooding?