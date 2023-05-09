PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
How are you preparing for the spring runoff and anticipated flooding?
40% (181 votes) Don’t live near the river or slide areas, so not too concerned
25% (114 votes) Staying away from the rivers and wet trails until runoff subsides
17% (78 votes) Grabbing the boat, and going for a ride
15% (67 votes) Watching the river levels closely
2% (9 votes) Getting the sandbags ready
1% (6 votes) Getting ready in case of evacuations
This week’s question: How are you feeling about the local economy heading into summer?
