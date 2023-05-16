PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
How are you feeling about the local economy heading into summer?
30% (168 votes) Preparing for a recession
25% (143 votes) Cost of housing is dragging us down
15% (87 votes) We seem to be doing better than some regions
12% (68 votes) Not great, but seems to be plodding along
9% (52 votes) Labor shortage is dragging us down
9% (49 votes) It looks really strong
New question: When do you plant your vegetable garden?
